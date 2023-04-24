blendOS v2 Avial now allows users to install apps directly from the Chaotic-AUR repository and the system Arch repositories.

The latest release notes for blendOS v2 “Avial” reveal some exciting changes to blendOS. blendOS is a Linux distribution that combines various operating systems’ elements. The name “Avial” comes from a dish made with unique and complementary ingredients, just like blendOS, according to Rudra Saraswat, the young Project Lead of blendOS.

What’s new?

The most recent version of blendOS, Avial, enables users to directly install apps onto the base system from the Chaotic-AUR repository and the system Arch repositories. As a result, users now have more freedom to add missing third-party drivers and software to their computer systems. In addition, a new implementation that uses podman directly has been introduced to replace the previous distrobox. Features that were not possible with the prior distrobox, such as support for NVIDIA drivers, are now possible thanks to this modification.

The latest release of blendOS has made an effort to provide the environment for a seamless workflow as applications and binaries installed in containers appear instantly on the base system. To avoid conflicts between system and container apps, a priority-based system has been introduced.

The developers plan to add support for merging the overlay with the main root file system in future releases. Overall, the latest release offers more flexibility and ease of use to the users.

Download blendOS Avial

