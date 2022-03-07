Joshua Strobl has announced the new version of the Budgie desktop environment on the GitHub page. The new version of Budgie, 10.6, aims to fix inconsistencies related to the design of the desktop environment’s components.

The notification system is completely rewritten

Budgie 10.6 brings application grouping and improves single-instance application tracking. Design-wise, the developers have put border radiuses on most dialogs, defined a unified color scheme for widgets within the panel, reduced the semi-transparency for better readability, and more. There are also some changes affecting the panel and its widgets:

Adjusted raven sizing to fix panel size changes, fixes an issue where Raven could overlap the Panel.

Precise battery levels icons are now used when supported by the icon theme. This means the icon will get updated at 10% intervals.

The Clock Applet text will now wrap on vertical panels.

Increased the default panel size to 36 pixels.

Prevented a crash when somehow deleting the same applet twice.

Updated the default panel configuration to reflect the one that was used in Solus via its Budgie Desktop Branding package.

The notification system of the Budgie 10.6 is rewritten and moved out of Raven. While rewriting it, the developers have also fixed some issues in the system such as weirdnesses in Discord and Firefox notifications while moving the popup bodies to GTK.Stack. Here are the other changes that Budgie 10.6 desktop environment brings:

Elimination of some legacy queue_layout calls in the window manager, which should reduce unnecessary redraws

Use of tabs instead of spaces, general reformatting of some code

Reintroduce support for GNOME 40, to enable Ubuntu LTS support

Moved from Weblate to Transifex for translations

Renamed Budgie Desktop View schema to support its rebrand

Renamed GNOME Control Center references to Budgie Control Center

Ensure gschema override for switch-input-source* is formatted correctly, which fixes a gschema compilation warning.

Fix SEGV when input source was switched by Alt+Shift_L, caused by using a non-ibus input method.

Fixes to expanding Raven thumbnail causing Raven itself to resize

As of the 10.6 version, the developers of Budgie will aim to eliminate the divide between traditional downstream consumers and the development organization; they will get more intimately involved in development.

Budgie 10.6 desktop environment is out but you should wait until Linux distributions to integrate it and update the repositories. If you want to compile Budgie 10.6 yourself, you can follow the link below to download the source tarball:

Click here to check the Budgie GitHub page