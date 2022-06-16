Canonical announced that Ubuntu Core 22, a fully containerized Ubuntu 22.04 LTS variant designed for IoT and edge devices, is now available. The latest release can be downloaded from Ubuntu’s official website. It brings Ubuntu’s comprehensive operating system and services to embedded and IoT devices.

Real-time compute

The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS real-time kernel offers high performance, ultra-low latency, and workload predictability. Ubuntu Core 22 comes with a fully preemptible kernel, ensuring time-bound responses. Ubuntu Core breaks down the Ubuntu image into snaps, including the kernel, operating system, and applications. Snaps have an isolated sandbox, including the dependencies, which makes Ubuntu Core fully portable and reliable. Its structure makes it fully portable and reliable. Snapcraft framework also enables on-rails snap development for rapid iteration, automated testing, and reliable deployment.

Devices using Ubuntu Core have a dedicated IoT App Store. It offers full control over the apps on the device and can create, publish, and distribute software on one platform. It also offers a software management solution, enabling a range of new on-premise features. The latest release also comes with advanced security features, such as secure boot, full disk encryption, secure recovery, and strict confinement of the OS and applications.

The Ubuntu Certified Hardware defines IoT and edge devices trusted to work with Ubuntu. With the program, the team is committed to testing certified hardware at Canonical’s labs with every security update released. Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical said,

« Our goal at Canonical is to provide secure, reliable open-source everywhere, from the development environment to the cloud, down to the edge and to devices. With this release, and Ubuntu’s real-time kernel, we are ready to expand the benefits of Ubuntu Core across the entire embedded world. »