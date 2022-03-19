Canonical had teased a new logo for Ubuntu, one of the most widely-used Linux distributions in the last summer. Now the logo finally has gone official. Canonical has announced that the logo of the Ubuntu operating system is changed officially.

Circle of Friends v3

While carrying the same color code as the previous Ubuntu logo, the icon and the font are slightly changed. The orbs around the inner circle are now bigger and they are closer to the center. The inner circle is also no longer split into three parts by lines, but by the orbs. The first letter of Ubuntu is now uppercase while the whole font became a little bit lighter.

The new logo was designed by Marcus Haslam, the designer of the previous logo which had been in use for 13 years. Haslam described the third version of the Ubuntu logo, which is named Circle of Friends, as the following sentences:

« Both thirteen years ago, as well as now, it was a long, thorough process to get to the final version. Together with our CEO Mark Shuttleworth, we had a free for all in our thinking, both times. Bringing in lateral thinking, feedback, and creativity from across the business to get to the bottom of what the logo represents to see what comes out. And we did have some quite left-field ideas. But our values had not changed back then and neither have they now. So in the end, nothing made sense apart from simply updating the Circle of Friends to a more contemporary look and feel. It was important to go through this process though, as it cemented our respect for and commitment to the Circle of Friends. Going full circle and coming back to it was a powerful affirmation of our values »