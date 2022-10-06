Canonical introduces the expanded security maintenance and compliance subscription plan for its popular operating system, Ubuntu Pro as a public beta state.

Ubuntu Pro includes tools for compliance management in regulated and audited environments to help organizations.

Ubuntu Pro can be combined with up to 24/7 enterprise-grade support coverage for the Ubuntu operating system.

Canonical announced that Ubuntu Pro, the expanded security maintenance and compliance subscription, is now offered in public beta for data centers and workstations. Canonical also provide a free tier version for personal and small-scale commercial use to make open source more easily consumable by everyone.

Expanding security coverage

Ubuntu Pro is expanding security coverage for critical, high, and medium Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures to thousands of applications and toolchains, including Ansible, Apache Tomcat, Apache Zookeeper, Docker, Drupal, Nagios, Node.js, phpMyAdmin, Puppet, PowerDNS, Python 2, Redis, Rust, WordPress, and more. It is currently available for all Ubuntu LTS releases since Ubuntu 16.04 LTS release. Users can obtain a free personal Ubuntu Pro subscription at the service’s official website for up to five machines.

Ubuntu is releasing security updates for the main operating system, with critical CVEs patches in less than a day on average. The pro plan is expanding this coverage to ten times the number of packages in the standard Ubuntu repositories. To be able to provide CVE fixes through widely used tooling and dashboards, Canonical is working with major security scanning and vulnerability management providers. Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical said,

« Since we first launched Ubuntu LTS, with five years free security coverage for the main OS, our enterprise customers have asked us to cover more and more of the wider open-source landscape under private commercial agreements. Today, we are excited to offer the benefits of all of that work, free of charge, to anyone in the world, with a free personal Ubuntu Pro subscription. »

Ubuntu Pro also comes with tools for compliance management in regulated and audited environments. Ubuntu Pro users will be able to access FIPS 140-2 certified cryptographic packages. These packages are necessary for Federal Government agencies and organizations operating under compliance regimes like FedRAMP, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS.

The standard Ubuntu Pro subscription is including the full set of security updates for all packages. Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure subscription is now rebranded to Ubuntu Pro (Infra-only) with the same price. An Ubuntu Pro (Infra-only) subscription covers the base OS and the private cloud components needed for large-scale bare-metal deployments. However, it doesn’t include the new broader application coverage. The price for the enterprise customers is set to be $25 annually for a workstation, and $500 per year for a server. Canonical also allows users to add other features, such as 24/7 support if needed.