The company behind Ubuntu, Canonical, has announced its Ubuntu 21.04’s end of life for 20 January 2022. That means the Hirsute Hippo called version will no longer get any security updates which translates into high-security risk for its users. So the company advises its users to immediately update to the latest version of Ubuntu.

Came with kernel 5.11 with GNOME 3.38

The users will be at risk of security as the company retires Hirsute Hippo

Hirsute Hippo was released on 22 April 2021, almost 8 months ago. This version is the first release to switch to the next-gen Wayland display server by default. Under the hood, Linux kernel 5.11 is running while using GNOME 3.38 desktop environment. PipeWire support as well as the smart card authentication came with this 21.04 version of Ubuntu. As a short-term version, Hirsute Hippo was expected to be retired soon.

Ubuntu 20.04 is the current LTS version of Ubuntu. While Canonical’s release cycle goes on, the next long-term support Ubuntu version, 22.04 called Jammy Jellyfish will arrive on 21 April 2022. This version is meant to be supported for at least 5 years. The new version, Ubuntu 21.10 comes with Linux 5.13, a much newer kernel. It fully supports the GNOME 40 desktop environment series and supports the Nvidia graphics driver on the Wayland session. 21.10 is also a short-term version so the company is expected to ask its users to update once again.

