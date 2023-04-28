Canonical urged Ubuntu 22.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to install the patch.

Canonical stated that they had to remove kernel support for the TCINDEX classifier to fix one of the flaws.

Canonical released Linux kernel security updates for Ubuntu 22.10 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.19, along with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS. The updates address two vulnerabilities that can cause local privilege escalation.

Local privilege escalation

All Ubuntu 22.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users are urged to update their installations immediately with the latest version, which are linux-image 5.19.0-41.42 for Ubuntu 22.10, linux-image 5.19.0-41.42~22.04.1 for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using Linux 5.19 HWE, linux-image 5.15.0.71.69 for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and linux-image 5.15.0-71.78~20.04.1 for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS using Linux 5.15 HWE. Fixed vulnerabilities are:

CVE-2023-1829: A use-after-free vulnerability in the Linux Kernel traffic control index filter (tcindex) can be exploited to achieve local privilege escalation. The tcindex_delete function which does not properly deactivate filters in case of a perfect hashes while deleting the underlying structure which can later lead to double freeing the structure. A local attacker user can use this vulnerability to elevate its privileges to root.

CVE-2023-0386: A flaw was found in the Linux kernel, where unauthorized access to the execution of the setuid file with capabilities was found in the Linux kernel’s OverlayFS subsystem in how a user copies a capable file from a nosuid mount into another mount. This uid mapping bug allows a local user to escalate their privileges on the system.

Users can update their installations by running the following command in the Terminal:

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade