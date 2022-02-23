The developer of Ubuntu, Canonical, has released a new kernel update for all of its supported flavors. The update focuses on security fixes on Ubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM versions.

That’s a lot of fixes at once

Ubuntu kernel updates fix CVE-2021-22600 double-free vulnerability in the packet network protocol and CVE-2021-4083 race condition in the UNIX domain socket; which both can cause local DoS and arbitrary code execution.

The flaws can result in a variety of security risks; immediate action is required

CVE-2021-4155 vulnerability in XFX file system implementation, CVE-2022-0330 flaw in the Intel i915 GPU driver, and CVE-2022-22942 flaw in the VMware Virtual GPU driver are all fixed with the patch. Those vulnerabilities can be used for exposing sensitive information, DoS, arbitrary code execution, or privilege escalation.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, and Ubuntu 19.04 LTS with Linux kernel 4.15 got patches for the following vulnerabilities on Xen network drivers that allow guest VMs to cause DoS on other guests:

CVE-2021-43975 flaw in Aquantia AQtion ethernet driver, which only affects Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, allows DoS and arbitrary code execution was also fixed.

CVE-2021-39685 flaw in the USB Gadget subsystem, allowing out-of-bounds reading and writing is also fixed by the kernel update. Additionally, the CVE-2021-4202 flaw in the NFC Controller Interface was in the fix-bucket. Those flaws allow DoS and arbitrary code execution.

Update your system immediately

Users of Ubuntu should immediately update their kernel by using the following commands:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

You can check the kernel versions if they are correctly updated to the safe ones released by Canonical:

Ubuntu 21.10 : image-generic 5.13.0.30.40

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS : linux-image-generic 5.4.0.100.113

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS: linux-image-generic 5.4.0.100.113 or linux-image-generic 4.15.0.169.158