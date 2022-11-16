Canonical announced that Ubuntu images that are purpose-built for industrial environments and use cases are now available.

The new images are coming with long-term maintenance for 10 years, from security updates to the base OS and critical software packages to its infrastructure components.

The images are available for both Desktop and Server Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 22.04 LTS. New images will be announced soon for Ubuntu Core 20 and 22.

Canonical announced the general availability of new enterprise-grade Ubuntu images designed for next-gen Intel IoT platforms. The new images are purpose-built for industrial environments and use cases. The images are available for both the Desktop and Server editions of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 22.04 LTS versions. Also, new images for Ubuntu Core 20 and 22 will be announced soon.

Canonical and Intel collaboration

The duo will provide long-term maintenance for 10 years, from security updates to the base OS and critical software packages to its infrastructure components, which will allow device manufacturers to focus on value-add activities. Organizations will also be able to develop and debug their software quickly and easily with their preferred tools on Ubuntu workstations before building and seamlessly deploying.

Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS, and upcoming Ubuntu Core 20 images with version 5.15 of the Linux kernel are available for 11th Gen Intel Core and Atom processors, known as Tiger and Elkhart Lake, respectively, enhanced for IoT. Production-ready images of the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with kernel 5.15 are optimized for use across Intel’s portfolio of edge-ready compute hardware. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop and Server images and Ubuntu Core 22 with long-term support are generally available for 10th, 11th, and 12th Gen Intel Core and Atom processors. Cindy Goldberg, Vice President of Silicon Alliances at Canonical said,

« Coupling the high-performance and energy-efficiency of Intel processors with the built-in security of Ubuntu, we are addressing the most pressing challenges of our enterprise IoT customers. By pre-loading Ubuntu on products built with Intel’s cutting-edge silicon, customers will benefit from the peace of mind of world-class, long-term support. »