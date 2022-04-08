The developer of the Ubuntu operating system, Canonical, has been pushing its channel partner program for a few years. The program lets partners resell and distribute Canonical’s products. The company has announced that the program has reached 240% year-to-year growth.

Driven by EU and NA

In the last year’s announcement, in February 2021, the developer of the Ubuntu operating system had expressed a 500% growth in 3 years. Now they have managed to reach 240% in one year, which is impressive. Canonical states that the growth was driven by the European and North American partners.

According to Canonical, the huge growth was initiated by the deeper engagements with major OEMs such as Dell and IBM. Those partners will be able to build embedded products as enterprise solutions for data centers. This action resulted in doubling the OEM sales of Canonical.

Canonical has expanded partnerships with semiconductor companies as well, including Intel, Nvidia, and Xilinx. Those partnerships let the company optimize new verticals, and impose Ubuntu as a brand for business innovation. Regis Paquette, vice president of global alliances and channels at Canonical said:

« I am extremely honored to be included again in the Channel Chiefs list. Our partners are vital to Canonical’s success and I am proud of the work we’ve done together in serving our global customers. This recognition is a testament to our program’s success to Canonical’s ability to become the conduit of open source for our partners and customers, and I look forward to its continued growth and momentum »