CentOS has published its new version, CentOS 8.1.1911 which gives complete control of its open-source software packages.

CentOS’s new version has released CentOS Linux 8 that is tagged as 1911. CentOS 8.1.1911 is derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Source Code. This new version gives complete control of its open-source software packages. According to the announcement, the team of CentOS advises all users to upgrade their machines because this release supersedes all previously released content for CentOS Linux 8. It is available to upgrade the existing CentOS 8.0.1905 server to 8.1.1911 using the command line. You can get further information from the CentOS blog.

The second most used Linux distribution

The CentOS Linux distribution is a manageable platform derived from the sources of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The previous version of CentOS, CentOS- 8 (1905), has released in December. It cames with major fixes, new features, and many improvements.

CentOS is the second most used Linux distributions after Ubuntu, its popularity comes from its Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) core.

How to upgrade CentOS 8 to 8.1.1911?

Step 1: Enter the following command

$ sudo dnf update

OR

$ sudo yum update

Step2: Restart CentOS

$ sudo shutdown -r now

OR

$ sudo reboot

Download CentOS 8.1.1911 ISO image

To download the CentOS 8.1.1911 ISO image files:

CentOS Official Download Page

CentOS Mirrors List

