The CentOS team announced the release of CentOS Linux’s latest version, which is the current release for CentOS Linux 8 and is tagged as 2111. CentOS also reminded that the CentOS Linux 8 will reach its end of life on 31 December 2021. The team also warned users to not o use CentOS Linux 8 in production and urged users to migrate to a different operating system before it reaches the end of life.
Upstream changes
Later versions of the following components are now available as new module streams:
- Ruby 3.0
- nginx 1.20
- Node.js 16
The following components have been upgraded:
- PHP to version 7.4.19
- Squid to version 4.15
- Mutt to version 2.0.7
The following compiler toolsets have been updated:
- GCC Toolset 11
- LLVM Toolset 12.0.1
- Rust Toolset 1.54.0
- Go Toolset 1.16.7
CentOS is a Linux distribution that provides a free and open-source community-supported computing platform, functionally compatible with its upstream source, Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Johnny Hughes, Software Engineer and Release Manager of CentOS Project said,
« In closing, this release is very bittersweet for me. I have been involved in the CentOS Linux process and have done the vast majority of releases since the 2004. Moving forward, I will be working as hard as I can to make sure CentOS Stream is the best it can be. It has been a wild ride, thanks for the memories. »
Download CentOS Linux 8.5.2111 ISO images
x86_64 | RPMs | Containers
ARM64 (aarch64) | RPMs | Containers
IBM Power (ppc64le) | RPMs | Containers
