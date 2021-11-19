The CentOS team announced the release of CentOS Linux’s latest version, which is the current release for CentOS Linux 8 and is tagged as 2111. CentOS also reminded that the CentOS Linux 8 will reach its end of life on 31 December 2021. The team also warned users to not o use CentOS Linux 8 in production and urged users to migrate to a different operating system before it reaches the end of life.

Upstream changes

Later versions of the following components are now available as new module streams:

Ruby 3.0

nginx 1.20

Node.js 16

The following components have been upgraded:

PHP to version 7.4.19

Squid to version 4.15

Mutt to version 2.0.7

The following compiler toolsets have been updated:

GCC Toolset 11

LLVM Toolset 12.0.1

Rust Toolset 1.54.0

Go Toolset 1.16.7

CentOS is a Linux distribution that provides a free and open-source community-supported computing platform, functionally compatible with its upstream source, Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Johnny Hughes, Software Engineer and Release Manager of CentOS Project said,

« In closing, this release is very bittersweet for me. I have been involved in the CentOS Linux process and have done the vast majority of releases since the 2004. Moving forward, I will be working as hard as I can to make sure CentOS Stream is the best it can be. It has been a wild ride, thanks for the memories. »

Download CentOS Linux 8.5.2111 ISO images

x86_64 | RPMs | Containers

ARM64 (aarch64) | RPMs | Containers

IBM Power (ppc64le) | RPMs | Containers

See more Linux News