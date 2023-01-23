ChatGPT, the open-source AI -powered machine learning chatbot is now available as an extension on Linux .

-powered machine learning chatbot is now available as an extension on . With the help of Rafal Mioduszewski’s ChatGPT Gnome desktop extension, Linux users can now access ChatGPT from their desktops.

The extension is available as of now but it is still a work in progress and an early version, therefore it might be unstable.

ChatGPT is an open-source AI-powered chatbot that can be used to generate natural language conversations. It is based on the GPT-3 model and runs on Linux systems. It uses a combination of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to understand user input and generate responses. ChatGPT is now available as an extension for Linux, but it’s still an early version and a work in progress, so it is not very stable.

ChatGPT from the comfort of your desktop

Thanks to Rafal Mioduszewski’s ChatGPT Gnome desktop extension, it is now possible to use ChatGPT from the comfort of your desktop at all times.

How to install ChatGPT on Linux

You can easily install the ChatGPT Gnome desktop extension by cloning this repo, going into the ext directory, and running the make install command. Or you can simply use the following command to install the extension with just one click:

git clone https://github.com/HorrorPills/ChatGPT-Gnome-Desktop-Extension && cd ChatGPT-Gnome-Desktop-Extension && make install

It will require Git to be installed. Use the following link to install Git on your Linux distribution:

sudo apt install git

On Ubuntu and Debian-based distributions, you can install the latest version of GTK 4 for proper visual interface by running the following command in the terminal:

$ sudo apt install libgtk-4-dev

On Arch Linux and its derivatives, you can install GTK 4 by running the following command in the terminal:

$ sudo pacman -S gtk4

On Fedora, you can install GTK 4 by running the following command in the terminal:

$ sudo dnf install gtk4-devel