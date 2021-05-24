Chrome OS has had Linux support since 2018. Now, the company announced that Linux support is finally out of beta in the next version of Chrome OS, 91. Chrome OS 91 is planned to arrive as early as this month.

What is Google Chrome OS?

Google Chrome OS, a cloud-based operating system, was introduced by Google in 2009. The Chrome OS was formerly designed for netbooks and personal computers. Chromebooks made by top device brands such as Acer, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and Samsung are being used in more than one-third of the countries around the world. Last year, Chrome OS grew at 92% year over year.

Linux improvements

Although Chrome OS is technically built on top of Linux, it cannot run traditional Linux apps by itself. In What’s new in Chrome OS keynote, published last week, Google announced a few more features coming for Linux. Enhanced USB support, configurable port forwarding, and lots of general stability fixes are some of the Linux improvements ob Chrome OS.

