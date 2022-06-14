The developers of the Cinnamon desktop environment have released a new update. The new version comes with improvements in the existing features while bringing additional functionalities alongside some bug fixes.

Better multi-monitor support

Cinnamon 5.4 delivers the support for logical monitor setups; any of the monitors in multi-monitor setups can now be the primary one. The keyboard navigation in the Menu applet has been improved and now there is a popup window to resize the terminal as well.

Cinnamon 5.4 comes with a better window manager, with a deprecated JavaScript interpreter in a newer version of Mutter. It ties to the GJS Javascript for GNOME. Additionally screen border settings section has been improved to make things more simple.

Will be the main DE of Mint 21

The new version of the desktop environment delivers many more little tweaks in addition to the bug fixes. Cinnamon 5.4 is currently available to download for more advanced users to compile their own desktop environment. Otherwise, you can wait for a few weeks until the repositories are updated with Cinnamon 5.4. This version will also be included in the upcoming Linux Mint 21 distribution’s main edition.

Click here to download Cinnamon 5.4