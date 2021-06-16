Debian’s Cinnamon desktop maintainer Norbert Preining said that he’s quitting Cinnamon since version 4 came out, in a blog post. He was looking for someone who could take his place. If nobody is interested, it may mean the end of Cinnamon for the Debian project.

Great use in KDE packaging world

After switching to KDE/Plasma, Preining only used Cinnamon for testing the new releases. He talked about his latest decision saying,

“I will most probably NOT packaging Cinnamon 5, nor do any real packaging work of Cinnamon for Debian in the future. Of course, I will try to keep maintenance of the current set of packages for Bullseye, but for the next release, I think it is time that someone new steps in. Cinnamon packaging taught me a lot on how to deal with multiple related packages, which is of great use in the KDE packaging world.”

Joshua Peisach has stepped up to replace him. “In fact, I got the Debian folder part of it all done, placed in Ubuntu Cinnamon’s GitHub Repos: https://github.com/Ubuntu-Cinnamon-Remix. For me, this is mostly an announcement post saying I’m ready,” said in his announcement.

The Cinnamon desktop has the origin’s in GNOME 3 desktop. Linux Mint folk made Cinnamon. It is still the default desktop for Linux Mint. However, Cinnamon desktop can also be used in other distributions like Debian. While the next version of Cinnamon 4 for Debian Bullseye is currently in the testing process, Norbert Preining has completed his work for packaging.

