Started by legendary CentOS and Rocky Linux founder Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ delivering enterprise support and services for businesses and organizations at every level. This support covers creation, integration, complex network questions, and onboarding issues. Now, the company is officially offering support services and value adds for Rocky Linux users.

Customer support for Rocky Linux

CIQ is the principal founding partner for Rocky Linux and the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation. The company features the core experts of Rocky Linux to help a wide variety of clients from SMBs, universities, tech giants, laboratories, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, supercomputing, and government organizations.

Brim Leal, CMO of CIQ, said,

“At its core, CIQ wants to redefine how customer service is done in this industry. So many companies say that, but we show it in two ways. First, we’re giving Rocky Linux users what they want: simplified, affordable support. We are helping small independent users just as much as we support big enterprises. We helped create Rocky Linux as an open-source and independent operating system, and we’re going to keep it that way. Second, our technicians are Rocky Linux programmers and engineers – it’s what they do every day. So they can drill down and enthusiastically address any customer support question our clients might have, because Rocky Linux is their passion too.”

Here are the details about CIQ’s services:

Community: Actively listening and partnering with the Rocky Linux community to provide the tools everyone needs.

Enterprise: Creating enterprise-class solutions at scale to empower large industries, solving problems, reducing costs, and saving time.

Support: Deep-level assistance from the founders of Rocky Linux software; fostering success with intelligent support.

Scale: Multi-cloud, multi-cluster, performance, scalable, flexible, and automation.

