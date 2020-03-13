A partition and disk imaging/cloning software, Clonezilla announced Clonezilla live (2.6.5-21) is available. Clonezilla Live can be defined as a small bootable GNU/Linux distribution for x86/amd64 (x86-64) based computers. Based on the Debian Sid repository, GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded in this version. Linux kernel was updated to 5.4.19-1.

What’s new?

Clonezilla live 2.5.5-21 brings new features listed as below:

Language files were updated: ca_ES, de_DE, es_ES, fr_FR, hu_HU, it_IT, ja_JP, pl_PL, sk_SK and tr_TR,

Improve ocs-restore-mdisks by adding option -a|–last-action to separate the last action before it’s finished,

Include packages nvme-cli and scrub in Clonezilla live,

Include some more packages: tmux, mtr-tiny, dcfldd, and iotop,

Add bluetooth related packages in DRBL/Clonezilla live packages list: bluetooth, bluez and bluez-tools,

Let a bare block device with a file system (e.g, /dev/sda, not /dev/sda1), which we treat as a partition, can be chosen as the destination disk when not saving.

New upstream gen-torrent-from-ptcl (from partclone_create_torrent.py),

Remove archivemount and cloudfuse from packages list of clonezilla live since: (1) It requires fuse v2 but now only fuse v3 is available in Debian Sid. (2) It’s not maintained for many years. (3) The swift repository is temporarily removed from prep-ocsroot dialog menu.

Add s3ql in the packages list so that user can manually mount swift/S3 cloud storage,

Remove nonempty from sshfs mounting since fuse3 has used it by default,

Add a workaround for singularity-debian-ocs.def so that the weird keyboard-configuration won’t be asked interactively.

In addition to this enhancement, there are also some bug fixes in this release including updating package lrzip, checking if mcopy exists in makeboot.sh., adding variables for the buffer size of dd & partclone.dd, and more.

Download Clonezilla live version 2.6.5-21 Stable

To download stable Clonezilla live version 2.6.5-21, click here.