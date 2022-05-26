Clonezilla Live maintainer and developer Steven Shiau announced the release of a major update of the popular free and open-source tool for disk cloning and imaging based on Clonezilla. Clonezilla Live 3.0 is based on the Debian Sid repository and comes with Linux Kernel 5.17.

What’s new?

One of the most significant improvements in the Clonezilla Live 3.0 is the support for Apple’s APFS file system, which enables using Clonezilla Live to clone APFS partitions. Clonezilla Live 3.0 also supports Linux Unified Key Setup encrypted disks.

Clonezilla Live 3.0 introduces a method to check GPT/MBR format to handle ChromeOS Flex partition tables. Other improvements are:

The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository.

Linux kernel was updated to 5.17.6-1.

Partclone was updated to 0.3.20.

This release supports APFS (Apple File System) imaging/cloning now.

Add LUKS support. Basically, a better mechanism than dd is implemented.

Update language files de_DE, el_GR, es_ES, fr_FR, ja_JP, hu_HU, pl_PL, and sk_SK.

Add wavemon, memtester, edac-utils, shc and uml-utilities in the live system.

Remove s3ql from the live system.

A better mechanism was implemented to check GPT/MBR format of a disk. This is a workaround to deal with ChromeOS Flex partition table.

Add the dummy option “-k0” for creating partition in ocs-sr and ocs-onthefly. It’s the same as default action. Just easier for us to explain.

Add memtester in the uEFI boot menu.

Boot parameter use_os_prober=”no” now skips running os-prober. Thanks to Bernard Michaud for this idea. Ref:

Add a mechanism to skip using devices list cache. If the boot parameter use_dev_list_cache=no in the boot parameter, then the devices list cache mechanism won’t be used.

Download Clonezilla Live

The latest version can be downloaded from Clonezilla’s official website.