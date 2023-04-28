Steven Shiau announced the release of Clonezilla Live 3.1, which is synced with the Debian Sid repository.

Clonezilla Live developer Steven Shiau announced the release of a new version of the popular free and open-source tool for disk cloning and imaging based on Clonezilla. In the latest release, the Linux kernel was updated to 6.1.25-1, and it is based on the Debian Sid repository.

What’s new?

The new version comes with a new “-K” option for the vchange command, allowing it to handle snapshots and adds x86 architecture support in the makeboot.sh script. Some of the enhancements and changes from the Clonezilla Live version 3.0.3-22 are:

The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2023/Apr/26).

Package ezio was updated to 2.0.1-1. The corresponding changes to Clonezilla have been done.

Program makeboot.sh: make it run only in x86 arch.

Include packages dvtm & dtach.

Memtest86+ was updated to v6.10.

If block dev has a file system found in the image when restoring, treat it as a partition.

ocs-sr: if /dev/md* exists, list both disk and parts in TUI, and disable devices list cache mechanism.

ocs-onthefly: disable devices list cache mechanism if /dev/md* exists.

Add option “-K” (–ignoreactivationskip) to vgchange so that snapshots can be dealed with.

Functions check_if_disk_busy and is_partition of ocs-functions were improved. Fake/firmware RAID support should be improved.

The new version also fixes multiple bugs. The latest version of Clonezilla Live can be downloaded from the project’s official page.