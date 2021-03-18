CloudLinux OS+ Live Webinar will be held on 30th of March, 12 PM EST. In the event, the CloudLinux team, including CEO Igor Seletskiy, Technical Account Manager Eric Ellis, and Senior Sales Engineer Jamie Charleston, will discuss the shared hosting providers’ challenges and how CloudLinux OS+ and its features and tools can help them. You can register for the webinar here.

Product updates and new features

Mitigating shared hosting server performance issues: The team will discuss the unique challenges hosting providers face, and how CloudLinux OS+ and its features can help detect and mitigate errors in a shared hosting environment. The CloudLinux team will also share customer experiences about specific performance improvements across their servers.

Troubleshooting website performance in a shared hosting environment: How CloudLinux OS+ tools such as PHP X-Ray can help you and your users troubleshoot websites in a shared hosting environment, and how to use this feature more effectively.

Question and answer session: The CloudLinux team will be answering questions in real-time during this webinar. If you have any questions, just send them to Product Marketing Manager, [email protected]

See more Linux News