The company behind the popular CloudLinux and AlmaLinux operating systems, CloudLinux announced the appointment of Dave Mello as the chief experience officer. In the newly created role, Mello will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the customer experience and engagement journey with CloudLinux and will lead teams including technical support, professional services, and customer education.

Customer experience and engagement journey

In his new role, Mello will report directly to the CEO, Igor Seletskiy and will serve alongside the CloudLinux executive team to design new programs and systems to improve customer relationships, retention, support, services, and overall satisfaction.

Mello brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience at preeminent technology firms in secure managed file transfer, cybersecurity and e-commerce. Prior to his new role at CloudLinux, he served as executive vice president of technical services, leading all aspects of the pre- and post-sales customer technical experience, as well as having responsibility for product management, product marketing, and development.

Mello was also a key member of the Globalscape executive team, which was acquired last year. Prior to that as senior vice president of support and services for Kaspersky Lab, he led the customer experience for both commercial and consumer business segments. Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux said,

“Customers’ expectations for exceptional service and support are increasing exponentially, so it was crucial for us to add to the CloudLinux executive team a strong CXO who can provide a thoughtful and complete customer perspective that informs executive decisions. Dave has an extensive and impressive track record in customer-facing roles for a variety of leading technology companies which – coupled with his passion for customer excellence – will be instrumental in leading us to achieve our vision of customer-centricity and success, helping our clients to optimize use of our products and services in order to extract the greatest possible value.”

See more Linux News