CentOS developers are ending the support for version 6 in November 2020. Enterprises already began upgrading their CentOS to a newer version. But there are still many companies existing, which are still struggling with migration. If you are an administrator of one of those companies, we have a piece of good news for you: CloudLinux is offering extended lifecycle support for CentOS 6!

CloudLinux’s extended lifecycle support is providing continued patching and security updates for critical components such as Apache, PHP, MySQL, Glibs, OpenSSL, and OpenSSH. This extended lifecycle support runs through June of 2024, and costs less than expected. CloudLinux is offering the extended lifecycle support for 1-500 servers, for only $5 per server per month. For 500+ servers, it’s $3 per server per month.

The support is already activated and still ongoing. You can sign up now, test the extended lifecycle support and pay after November, 30. Contacting the sales team directly by sending an email to [email protected] is also another option. The extended lifecycle support lasts through 2024, so don’t have to wait until the last minute.

