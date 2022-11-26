CloudLinux has announced the release of CloudLinux OS 8.7, a hosting provider-focused distribution, which is based on AlmaLinux 8.7.

CloudLinux OS 8.7 comes with a kernel update and an update for the LVE kernel module, alongside the addition of the kernel-modules-extra package in the minimal ISO.

The newest release of CloudLinux OS 8 series updates Ruby to version 3.1, Mercurial to version 6.2, and Node.js to version 18.

A newer kernel version

The new version updates its kernel version to 4.18.0-425.3.1.lve.el8 to match Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 and the LVE kernel module to version 2.0-48. Additionally, the kernel-modules-extra package is now included in the minimal ISO image in order to support a broader variety of hardware. CloudLinux OS 8.7 also adds new module streams as follows:

Ruby 3.1

Mercurial 6.2

Node.js 18

The remaining improvements and package updates are carried from AlmaLinux 8.7; so you can also check our AlmaLinux 8.7 “Stone Smilodon” coverage for more information.

Admins can use the following commands to upgrade from CloudLinux 8.6 to 8.7:

dnf --enablerepo=cloudlinux-rollout-5-bypass install cloudlinux-release dnf update