While the world is becoming more computer-based due to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation has surged over many fields including education, insurance, banking, and shopping. A new survey by McKinsey indicates that COVID-19 has speeded up the adoption of digital technologies by several years. Now, staying online for all online businesses for providing a perfect digital experience, became vital. As consumers have moved toward online channels, online businesses have to offer a good website performance to meet the demands of their customers.

Choose a VPS with a convenient OS

For most small and medium-sized enterprises, which have security concerns and willing to have high website performance, running their websites on Virtual Private Servers (VPS) is a very good option. To attract and engage visitors with high website performance, online businesses should also consider peak traffic times while choosing a VPS hosting plan. After choosing a suitable VPS provider, your business can grow, and this means having much more traffic on your website.

For handling high-traffic web applications, not only the Virtual Private Server specifications, but also proper administration is very important. On the other hand, VPS administration may cause configuration problems and more. So, considering the growing possibility of your online business, it is better to choose VPS with a convenient OS for guaranteeing website reliability, performance boost, extra security, and more. With this, without having to think about website performance, VPS owners can focus on improving their businesses.

On the Linux OS side, CloudLinux OS Solo offers a trusted Linux OS experience for small businesses and any individual with just a single web hosting account. It comes with extra security features to prevent website downtimes. In addition to this, CloudLinux OS Solo offers tools for keeping the website up and running smoothly and swiftly. It is important to say that besides these technical features, CloudLinux OS Solo comes with a simple and straightforward UI, offering clear user flow.

Key features of CloudLinux OS Solo

CloudLinux OS, based on RHEL, offers a website monitoring feature for detecting server performance bottlenecks and sends notifications and alerts. The external monitoring option is aimed to be added soon. Another key feature of CloudLinux OS Solo is the slow site analyzer. This feature can be combined with website monitoring on the Dashboard.

Slow down of websites is usually related to content management systems such as WordPress. PHP X-Ray identifies servers’ performance problems immediately those run on CloudLinux OS+; as a new performance tracing tool, PHP X-Ray provides detailed information on performance bottlenecks that involve WordPress, by detecting slow plugins, database queries, functions, and external calls. It is now free for an unlimited (or limited) period as a promotion in CloudLinux OS Solo.

CloudLinux Manager UI is planned to be implemented soon with a new dashboard, simplicity, and usability-driven UI. This feature of the WordPress optimization suite is in the development process. CloudLinux OS Solo also comes with 24/7 professional support.

Benefits of CloudLinux OS Solo

CloudLinux OS Solo providers powerful features that can compete with other similar operating systems on the market. It also allows its clients to offer high-quality hosting services that are capable of providing organizations to grow their businesses. CloudLinux OS Solo’s capabilities are divided into two segments.

Managed VPS hosting service providers that use the LAMP stack or host WordPress sites, will be able to expand their product portfolio and attract and upsell new users. They will be also able to offer efficient monitoring of managed servers, fewer client support tickets, and automatization to their customers. This will also reduce their manual work. CL OS can also protect users from exploits and compatible with cPanel, WP, and other popular client software. CloudLinux’s new solution also offers easy scaling for adding RAM, CPU, and long life and long-term support of PHP and the OS.

Organizations that prefer unmanaged VPS hosting services but don’t hire a full-time webmaster can also benefit from CloudLinux OS Solo. The OS allows them to customize and manage their resources and provides high performance, easy administration, tuning, and professional support.

How does CloudLinux OS Solo increase performance and security?

CloudLinux OS Solo is designed to meet the need for an affordable and robust set of CloudLinux features on one server. It is an ideal solution for VPS with five or fewer websites hosted by a single client. It also meets the needs of clients that need a stable, secure, and not open-sourced OS with professional technical support.

CloudLinux OS Solo not only improves the VPS performance but also increases profit and security too. Its PHP X-ray optimizes website performance by detecting slow plugins, slow database queries, slow functions, and slow external calls. When the WordPress Optimization Suite is launched, it will also optimize WordPress with its caching module and database optimization capabilities. The OS is also capable of detecting server performance bottlenecks. Most importantly, CloudLinux OS Solo is easy to install and provides a user-friendly interface and 24/7 technical support.

CloudLinux OS Solo timeline and pricing

CloudLinux team started working on CloudLinux OS Solo in the first quarter of 2021 and now it is released to beta for users to test and provides feedback about the new operating system. The beta version includes website monitoring and PHP X-Ray features as expected and supports cPanel Solo. The company also aims to release the improved version with new functionalities and support for other panels in the last quarter of 2021. Pricing for the CloudLinux OS Solo is expected to be:

1 license: $7

2-4 licenses: $6

5-49 licenses: $5

50+ licenses: $4

To sum up, CloudLinux OS Solo is developed for helping in investigating and solving the problems with CMSs – especially WordPress – and speeding up hosted websites. If you are a VPS owner or a reseller, you should try the beta version of CloudLinux OS Solo. You can share your experience and learn from Linux experts about the best practices in a shared community for Beta testers.

You can also get in touch with the Sales Team via [email protected].

