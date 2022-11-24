CloudLinux has announced a new CL OS Admin license that allows up to five users to access all features and benefits on a VPS/Dedicated server.

CloudLinux OS, a Linux distribution has announced its new license plan, CL OS Admin, and allows up to five different users to gain all the aspects and benefits from one VPS/Dedicated server. This plan will provide smooth updates without any burden of technical struggles which are common among users when they try to manage the entire server.

A powerful set of functionality

CloudLinux notes that the new license delivers the same security, stability, and performance functionality for all websites with an isolated virtual environment as well as the file system provided by LVE Manager and CageFS. The websites will have protection from near servers.

PHP X-Ray and AccelerateWP capabilities will provide all the tools that keep the websites online at peak performance. CloudLinux explains the move in the blog post;

« A significant number of online businesses have outgrown shared hosting plans offered by their hosting providers. Growing E-Commerce and Blog websites often require VPS or Dedicated hardware while facing the need for more technical knowledge to manage a server. These clients are ideal candidates for hosting providers to promote upgrades to a faster and more reliable solution. Until now, that meant the migration process for the business owner included learning how to be a server administrator. CloudLinux is addressing this burden by providing you with a new license plan: CL OS Admin. »

The new CloudLinux OS Admin delivers significant flexibility for hosting providers who need five or fewer accounts but with PRO features. The new features are;

Improved security

LVE: It is a kernel-level technology developed by the CloudLinux team, it integrates at the server level and PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules) to prevent abuse while maintaining the lowest overhead possible. The technology has roots in common with container-based virtualization. LVE ensures that no single website can bring your whole server down;

CageFS: It is a virtualized, per-user file system that uniquely encapsulates each user, preventing them from accessing each other and viewing sensitive information. CageFS prevents a large number of attacks, including most privilege escalation and information disclosure attacks. It is completely transparent to your customers without needing them to update their scripts;

HardenedPHP: It secures old and unsupported versions of PHP. In those old versions, including the widely used 7.2, 7.1, 7.0, and 5.6, vulnerabilities, even if discovered, are not patched by the PHP.net community;

It SecureLinks: It’s a kernel-level technology that prevents all known symbolic link (symlink) attacks. It enhances the security level of the servers even further. It prevents malicious users from reading symbolic link files (where an attacker tricks the Apache Web server into reading another user’s PHP config files).

Greater flexibility

РHP Selector: It gives your customers ultimate flexibility, allowing them to select a specific PHP version they need to run their website and popular extensions with a few mere clicks.

Performance gains

Mod_lsapi PRO: It increases end-user’s website speed by executing the PHP scripts on a web server faster than other modules (mod_suphp, php-fpm, mod_php, and so on);

It PHP X-Ray: It pinpoints and provides detailed information to server and website admins on the performance bottlenecks such as sluggish plugins (or the slow websites running hundreds of plugins), database queries, functions, and/or external calls;

AccelerateWP: It’s a set of analytical and optimization tools that allows your clients to speed up their WordPress websites in an easy and automated fashion.

The existing or new VPS/Dedicated users will get the most powerful set of functionalities. To make users feel comfortable, there are no changes in the control panel. The users can carry out their tasks without needing to ask for help from the support team. The new CloudLinux OS Admin puts an end to most of the migration issues and allows a smooth process.

The new CloudLinux OS Admin plan is now available for hosting providers on the CloudLinux website and the CLN Portal. The new Admin supports cPanel with soon comes Plesk, DirectAdmin custom panels, and non-panel compatibility.

The new plan does not include the NodeJS, Python, and Ruby selectors as well as the DB Governor.