CloudLinux announced that its automated live kernel patching service, KernelCare now offers live patching for Linux-based IoT devices via the Microsoft Device Update feature for Azure IoT Hub. KernelCare is capable of applying the patches without having to halt operations or restart devices.

Device Update for IoT Hub

CloudLinux managed to fill an important gap to update IoT devices during runtime by collaborating with the software giant, Microsoft to create an integration for KernelCare IoT with Device Update for IoT Hub.

Currently, only four commonly used Linux distributions (Ubuntu Core, Yocto Project, Raspbian, and Amazon Linux 2 on EC2 A1) on IoT devices are supported by KernelCare. Supported chipsets include popular ARM processors, as well as AWS Graviton 2 and NXP processors. Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, CloudLinux, said,

“A tiny IoT sensor can expose your organization to as much harm as a large, physical server. Effectively managing large numbers of IoT devices is challenging to say the least, while neglecting maintenance aspects such as device updates and patching leads to significant security risks. No one wants to go through re-boots and service interruptions for an entire fleet of IoT devices and KernelCare resolves that issue.”

