Cosmonic released wasmCloud 0.50 that offers a stronger, faster, more scalable foundation using proven Elixir/OTP technologies and support for deploying and executing actors in the browser. WasmCloud 0.50 further enhances wasmCloud’s boiler-plate-free developer experience.

To meet the demand for secure, highly concurrent, real-time systems on the Internet, portable applications are required. wasmCloud is a distributed platform for writing portable business logic that can run anywhere from the edge to the cloud. Its latest release brings Hybrid Elixir/Rust Foundation, improved developer experience, and support for new runtimes.

Liam Randall, Cosmonic founder and CNCF Cloud Native Wasm Day Program committee chair, said,

“Today’s development and operations teams face significant challenges delivering distributed real-time systems like WhatsApp or Discord that are designed to serve millions of concurrent users. Compounded by diverse CPU architectures, development efforts are inhibited, and desired benefits are not easily achieved. We’re ruthlessly focused on simplifying these challenges. Our goal is to enable developers to deliver truly portable applications, both in terms of where the applications execute and the capabilities they deliver — thus bringing the joy back to distributed application development.”

It combines Elixir’s and OTP’s ability to run scalable, highly available distributed applications with Rust’s ecosystem for safe systems-level functionality. In terms of developer experience, WasmCloud 0.50 replaces wasmCloud’s command line Read-Eval-Print-Loop (REPL) with a web-based dashboard. This allows developers to view and administer their entire lattice from a single browser tab. It also comes with preliminary support for a new JavaScript wasmCloud host.

Stuart Harris, founder, and chief scientist, Red Badger, a London-based digital consultancy working with blue-chip companies on their most challenging digital projects, said,

“We have a keen intuition for emerging technologies that change the way we do things for the better. Having designed a proof-of-concept future state architecture for one of Europe’s largest banks, we recognize that the combination of Kubernetes, servicemesh, wasmCloud, NATS, and GitOps is a gamechanger for enterprises with complex multi-cloud, resiliency, security, compliance, and portability requirements. wasmCloud 0.50 is where proven cloud-native technologies come together to make magic happen.”

