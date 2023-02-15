Microsoft announced the addition of the GPU acceleration feature to the WSL, which will benefit users in many ways.

Windows Subsystem for Linux is a Windows feature that enables developers to operate a Linux environment without the need for a separate virtual machine. Microsoft now announced the addition of the GPU acceleration feature to the WSL, which will benefit the users in many ways.

VAAPI available for WSLg

Using video hardware acceleration instead of the CPU has multiple advantages: higher performance, lower power consumption, and enhanced overall performance. The advantages of using the GPU grow as the video resolution increases.

When hardware video acceleration is available, several Linux media programs use the VAAPI interface, which can now be used by The Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI (WSLg). When decoding, encoding, or processing a video, you can use the CPU or offload it to accelerator hardware, which is usually the GPU. Users can now use WSLg to accelerate video tasks such as decoding, encoding, and video processing with apps that utilize VAAPI, such as FFmpeg or GStreamer.

Those improvements are upstreamed to Mesa 22.2.0 and 22.3.0 versions.

Installation

It is also possible to install the latest version of Mesa to get the GPU video acceleration feature through Linux software updates, however, it might take some time for repositories to update Mesa to those versions. You can check the current version of the Mesa package on the repository by using the following command on apt-based distributions:

sudo apt-get update apt list mesa-va-drivers -a