The third point version of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 is released. Debian 11.3, which is codenamed Bullseye, brings a total of 83 security-related fixes as 92 bug fixes among the operating system. The new version comes three months after Debian 11.2, which was released on the 18th of December, 2021.

Fixes for Log4j

The fixed bugs include resolves for the infamous Apache Log4j 1.2 and Log4j 2 vulnerabilities. Debian 11.3 also fixes atftp as it was leaking information before, and e2guardian for its missing SSL validation issue. Glewlwyd module is fixed as well and it won’t be able to escalate privileges. The htmldoc module is fixed for its out-of-bounds read issue and libxml2 for the use-after-free problem. The full list of the bug and security fixes can be read by following the link below:

Click here to read the whole changelog

The developers of the Debian GNU/Linux distribution state that users do not have to make a clean installation or discard their old installation media since the 11.3 version brings only package upgrades and it is already achievable via a simple update procedure. Still, you can download the latest ISO by following the link below:

Click here to download Debian 11.3 Bullseye ISO