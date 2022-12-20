The Debian Project has announced the release of the sixth maintenance update for the 11 series of the popular Linux -based operating system.

The newest version of the Debian “Bullseye” series is now available for most of the architectures and also available with desktop environments for amd64 and i386 systems.

The Debian Project announced the release of Debian 11.6 “Bullseye”, which is the sixth maintenance update for the 11 series. Debian is one of the Linux distributions commonly used as the base for other Linux distros. The sixth maintenance update arrives approximately two months after the release of the fifth update.

Mostly fixes, no new features

Debian 11.6 brings mostly package updates, bug fixes, and security fixes, so do not expect some new features. The newest version of the Debian distribution delivers 69 bug fixes alongside 78 security fixes. If you want to have a detailed look at those fixes, you can check Debian’s official 11.6 announcement page.

Update Debian to 11.6 “Bullseye”

Debian 11.6 “Bullseye” is now available through a simple update for the existing Debian 11 users; you can use the following commands to update your instance to the latest version:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Download Debian to 11.6 “Bullseye”

You can also download Debian 11.6 ISO files and perform a fresh installation for amd64, i386, arm64, armel, armhf, mips64el, mipsel, ppc64el, and s390x systems. You can check the following link to download the fitting ISO file for your system:

You can also download Debian 11.6 for amd64 and i386 systems with a variety of desktop environments installed, including Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE Plasma, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce by following the link below: