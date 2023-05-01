The Debian project released the maintenance update for Debian 11 “bullseye”, Debian 11.7, which comes with security and bug fixes.

The Debian project has announced its seventh distribution update, Debian 11.7 “bullseye”. This release is not meant to be a new version of Debian 11, but it updates some of the packages and adds some security and bug fixes as a maintenance release. The Debian installer has also been updated to include the fixes added into the point release.

Many security issues addressed

Fewer packages will need to be updated for users who frequently install updates from security.debian.org because most of these updates are already included in the point release.

The following packages received a few important changes as part of this update:

linux (update to 5.10.176-rt86)

apache2

avahi

base-files

c-ares

clamav

containerd

debian-installer

dpdk

flask-security

exiv2

gtk+3.0

nvidia-graphics-drivers

and more.

The stable release received the following security updates as a result of this update:

nodejs

firefox-esr

thunderbird

chromium

xorg-server

libksba

libcommons-net-java

sudo

tor

linux

and more.

Users can see the complete list of all packages updated with this release here.

Existing users can run the update & upgrade command in the terminal to get the update:

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Download Debian 11.7 Bullseye

DEBIAN 11.7 MIRROR LIST