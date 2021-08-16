The Debian project has launched the eleventh stable version of its Linux distribution after two years development phase. Code-named “bullseye” the eleventh stable version of Debian, has been released. The new distro will be supported for five years. Debian 11 bullseye comes with several desktop applications and environments. Gnome 3.38, KDE Plasma 5.20, LXDE 11, LXQt 0.16, MATE 1.24, Xfce 4.16 are some of the desktop options.

While 42,821 packages were updated, 5,434 packages remained unchanged. In addition, the bullseye is the first release to provide a Linux kernel with support for the exFAT filesystem and defaults to using it for mount exFAT filesystems.

What’s new?

With the new ipp-usb package, USB printers can be treated as network devices. This allows driverless printing including USB-connected printers. In addition, driverless scanning is also a new feature thanks to sane-escl in the libsane1 package.

Users can uninstall traditional logging daemons with systemd journal. This feature activates its persistent journal functionality, by default, with an implicit fallback to volatile storage. In terms of language, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and many other languages now have a new Fcitx 5 input method.

A total of nine architectures are supported: 64-bit PC / Intel EM64T / x86-64 (amd64), 32-bit PC / Intel IA-32 (i386), 64-bit little-endian Motorola/IBM PowerPC (ppc64el), 64-bit IBM S/390 (s390x), for ARM, armel and armhf for older and more recent 32-bit hardware, plus arm64 for the 64-bit AArch64 architecture, and MIPS, mipsel (little-endian) architectures for 32-bit hardware and mips64el architecture for 64-bit little-endian hardware.

Here are some updated software packages:

Apache 2.4.48

BIND DNS Server 9.16

Calligra 3.2

Cryptsetup 2.3

Emacs 27.1

GIMP 2.10.22

GNU Compiler Collection 10.2

GnuPG 2.2.20

Inkscape 1.0.2

LibreOffice 7.0

Linux kernel 5.10 series

MariaDB 10.5

OpenSSH 8.4p1

Perl 5.32

PHP 7.4

PostgreSQL 13

Python 3, 3.9.1

Rustc 1.48

Samba 4.13

Vim 8.2

more than 59,000 other ready-to-use software packages, built from more than 30,000 source packages.

Download Debian 11 ISO

Debian team recommends downloading the installation images via torrent, as well as jigdo, or HTTP. Bullseye will soon be available on physical DVD, CD-ROM, and Blu-ray Discs from numerous vendors too.

How to install and use Debian 11?

To try Debian 11 bullseye without installing, you should use one of the available live images, which load and run the complete operating system in a read-only state via your computer’s memory. GNOME, KDE Plasma, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce are available desktop environments.

To install Debian 11 bullseye directly onto your computer’s hard disk, there are various installation media like Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD, USB stick, or via a network connection. Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE Plasma Desktop and Applications, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce are some of the available desktop environments. Additionally, cloud users can benefit from direct support for many of the best-known cloud platforms.

Installation is available in 76 languages, with most of them available in both text-based and graphical user interfaces.

For the users that want to upgrade Debian 10 (code name buster), it is automatically handled by the APT package management tool for most configurations.

See more Linux News