The Debian Project has released an update for Debian 11 “Bullseye” series, fixing 58 bugs and 53 vulnerabilities.

The organization has released an update for Debian 10 “buster” series as well, which includes 79 bug fixes and 79 security fixes.

Debian GNU/ Linux 11.5 is now available as a standard edition as well as flavors that come with graphical environments installed.

Debian GNU/Linux, the Linux distribution that provides bases for many other Linux distros has received a new maintenance update. The fifth maintenance update for Debian 11 “Bullseye” delivers a total of 58 bug fixes in addition to 53 security updates.

Debian 10 has an update too

The 58 bug fixes also include some security-related patches such as fix in avahi for CVE-2022-3502, dbus-broker for CVE-2022-31213, Nvidia graphics drivers for CVE-2022-31607, CVE-2022-31608, and CVE-2022-31615, and many more. All of the security and non-security fixes can be found on the Debian Project’s announcement page.

At the same time, the company has also released the thirteenth point update for the Debian 10 “buster” series, which includes 79 bug fixes and 79 security fixes. The changes in the Debian 10.13 release can be found on its announcement page as well.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 normally comes without a desktop environment. However, there are also live images that have Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE Plasma, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments installed. If you want to perform a fresh installation, use the following links:

Click here to download Debian 11.5 standard edition or flavors

If you already have a system Debian 11 installed, you can use the following commands in the terminal to update it to Debian 11.5:

sudo apt update sudo apt dist-upgrade