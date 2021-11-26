The Deepin team announced the latest version of Deepin, a Linux distribution from China. The latest version comes with the latest stable kernel version, 5.15. Kernel 5.15 offers better support for Intel 12th generation processors, and NTFS file systems, and better system compatibility.

New features

Deepin 20.3 is shipped with enhanced Album management features. It includes a better batch selection of photos and new buttons for quick actions. Album also allows users to import, preview, and search videos. Album is also capable of displaying the number of photos and videos separately in the status bar now and improves the interactions of main functions, making photo and video management easier for users.

Deepin 20.3’s Screen Capture capabilities are also improved, allowing it to take long scrollshot instead of several screenshots. The OCR feature introduced in Deepin 20.2.4 is also available in the latest release, allowing users to extract text from the image easily.

New features and optimizations

DDE

Added: a shortcut for the Global Search, which also supports searching markdown files.

Optimized: the minimum scale of volume in the Dock.

Optimized: if the extended mode is selected under the multi-display environment, in the context menu of the Dock, you can set how to display the Dock on multiple displays.

Optimized: the time and date in the Control Center.

Optimized: Bluetooth pairing prompts.

Optimized: playback pause logic of multimedia files after Bluetooth disconnection.

File Manager

Added: in the list view, columns can be dragged to change the order.

Added: the color for the current tab.

Added: the mounted Samba shares are permanently shown in the left panel and the computer page.

Added: the computer page can be finally reached by pressing the Backspace key.

Optimized: change the context menu “Log out and unmount” to “Clear saved password and unmount” for remote mountings.

Optimized: change the fallback path from “Home” to “Computer” after ejecting removable devices.

Optimized: selection logic when pressing the Ctrl/Shift key and dragging the mouse.

Movie

Added: video information interface.

Added: decoding settings.

Added: ffmpeg supports NVIDIA graphics cards.

Optimized: prompts for abnormal audio and video playback.

Screen Capture

Added: take scrollshots and support manual and automatic scrolling.

Added: the preview of scrollshots.

Added: OCR support of scrollshots.

Optimized: the save paths of screenshots and video recordings.

Draw

Added: dimension settings for exported pictures.

Optimized: the eraser functions.

Optimized: the display effect of imported pictures.

Album

Added: video management.

Added: video preview.

Added: video search.

Added: display the number of photos and video separately.

Optimized: batch import of pictures.

Input Methods

Added: drag input methods to change the list order.

Added: advanced settings.

Added: group input methods by languages.

Added: restore to default settings.

Document Viewer

Added: the print entrance.

Music

Added: the “Add Music” button in an empty playlist.

Added: add music using the context menu of a playlist.

Voice Notes

Added: customize the order of notes.

Added: more text-editing features, including bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, etc.

Added: hide and show the notebook panel.

Games

Added: Lianliankan and Gomoku games.

Graphics Card

Added: support for 2K hard decoding of OLAND chips.

