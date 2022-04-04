The developers of Deepin Linux have announced the new version of the operating system. Deepin 20.5 has some new cool features that affect user experience. It comes with Linux kernel 5.15.24 and it uses its own, custom desktop environment.

Better interaction with app developers

With the new version of the deepin distribution, users can now utilize face recognition for authentication. The Mail application has received some new features such as automatic synchronizing after network connection and custom folder management as well.

The App Store brings “Ask for update” and “Send feedback” buttons to its interface enabling users to interact with the developers about the applications. Finally, the Grand Search feature is now more optimized and allows users to search file extensions as well. Deepin 20.5 has a long list of changes. Here are the remaining important ones:

Ability to set multiple IPs to a single wired network adapter

Ability to disable and enable devices

System notifications can now jump directly to the new e-mails for the Mail app

The Mail app can preview e-mail attachments

Movie supports more audio and video file formats

Screenshots can be pinned on top of windows

Driver packages of Nvidia GPUs are added

Various bug fixes

Download Deepin 20.5 ISO Image

You can download and install deepin 20.5 distribution by following the link below:

File Name: deepin-desktop-community-20.5-amd64.iso

File Size: 3,23 GB

SHA256SUMS

5c41993a62a13ad6749a06fd2b7f5c31a355079f597b98c6d03a2e769e9c8dfb deepin-desktop-community-20.4-amd64.iso