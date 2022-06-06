Chinese Debian-based Linux distribution Deepin introduced the new version, Deepin 20.6. The latest release, which also comes with the custom Deepin Desktop Environment like previous releases, brings important updates to its software center, disk partitioning, and search features.

New features and improvements

Deepin 20.6 is coming with various improvements. Most importantly, the distro is now upgraded to stable kernel 5.15.34. However, it also offers the option to install the latest release with Linux Kernel 5.10.

One of the most important improvements is in the new App Store features. The App Store now allows users to filter and classify the search results. Windows applications and Android applications are now distinguished allowing users to find the app faster they are looking for.

Deepin 20.6’s browser is also coming with new settings and management. The new features allow users to clear the browser data automatically and the default encrypted cookies feature improves browsing security. The new logical volume management feature in the disk utility is improving the scalability of the system effectively and the convenience of disk management. Deepin 20.6 also allows users to allocate the root partition size manually as needed during full-disk installation.

Grand Search also comes with new features enabling locating and viewing the file easily by distinguishing it based on the fields, including the latest modification time and the parent path while searching for it with the same name. The Deepin team also optimized OCR Text Extraction with recognition speed and accuracy rate.

Changelog:

Kernel

Updated the Stable kernel to 5.15.34 by following the upstream.

Enabled ntfs3 in kernel 5.15.34.

Added the 5.17.3 kernel to the repository.

File Manager

Added “Build No.” in the properties of Computer.

Optimized the interaction of dragging files from outside when the page was full of files in the list view.

Grand Search

Added the search results of Apps and Settings in “Best match”.

Added the feature to distinguish the search results with the same name by the last modification time and the parent path.

Calendar

Another four time settings (15mins later, 1 hour later, 4 hours later, and Tomorrow) are added to the “Remind me” feature of the Calendar.

Supported adding and managing custom event types.

Installer

Supported setting the partition size manually during full-disk installation.

Camera

Supported gstreamer coding.

Screen Capture

The base library is updated to improve the accuracy of OCR recognition.

Browser

Support changing the default search engine according to the system language during the initial installation.

Enhanced the browser data security and encrypted the cookies by default.

Added settings and management in clearing the browser data automatically.

Supported creating a desktop shortcut for the browsing web page.

Supported the personalized customization feature in closing multiple tabs.

Mail

Supported adding email accounts and managing emails for mails adopting the Exchange protocol.

Added Calendar view.

Supported zooming in on and previewing the picture in the email body.

Optimized the email body code parsing and made it compatible with the utf8 format files in previous versions.

Adjusted the display position of the email attachment.

Optimized the overall interactive experiences of Mail and improved the ease of use.

Supported recipient input association.

Supported the session mode in Exchange mails.

App Store

Support classifying and filtering search results.

Support automatically identifying the manual-set system proxy.

Optimized the version information display on the application details page.

Optimized the process display during the application download and installation.

Improved the loading speed of the App Store page.

Improved the launching and loading speed of the application.

Disk Utility

The new logical volume management feature improved the scalability of the system and the convenience of disk management.

Optimized the prompt box display and made operations more friendly.

Draw

Added the support for JPEG, PBM, PGM, PPM, XBM, XPM formats.

Added the support for JPEG, PPM, XBM, XPM formats when drawings were saved and exported.

Optimized the export and save paths of drawings.

Optimized the display order of the main menu.

Calculator

Supported the switching ability for the thousandth and ten-thousandth separator.

Voice Notes

Supported selecting fonts during texts edition.

Text Editor

Improved the coding format recognization accuracy.

Archive Manager

Supported selection in the directory with the Up and Down key on the keyboard.

Log Viewer

Added the support for exporting all logs with one click.

Others

Updated QT to 5.15.3.

Updated the graphics card firmware to improve the compatibility of graphics card drivers.

Added one desktop wallpaper.

Updated the drivers of rtw89 and bcm network adapters to adapt to the 5.17 kernel.

Updated the NVIDIA graphics card driver to the latest version 510.

Updated gnutls28.

Added NVIDIA open-source GPU driver packages in the repository.