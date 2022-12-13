The Deepin team officially announced the release of Deepin 20.8 which comes with new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

A new application named Deepin Home enables users to receive community news in real-time, interact and communicate with others.

The release comes with Qt version 5.15.6, Linux kernel version 5.15.77, an updated DTK development library, new driver packages, and Deepin Home.

The Deepin team released the latest version of the popular Linux distribution from China. Deepin 20.8 comes with Deepin Home, a new application that aims to break the information barrier between the Deepin team and users. It is designed to work on product quality, software, and hardware ecology to better serve Deepin users.

What’s new?

Deepin Home is a new self-developed information-aggregation application that gathered information platforms, such as GitHub, Wiki, forum, and social media, which supports Deepin ID login and sending messages. It allows users to get community news, interact and communicate with others. The team will also establish a tracking system for requirements and bugs, and special feedback channels for software and hardware in the future.

App Store is also updated to offer a better user experience. The opening speed of Wine apps after the installation has been improved. Also, the visual effect of the app update and management pages was optimized. Users will also be able to copy and paste comments on application details pages. Deepin’s File Manager became smarter by optimizing its functions.

Update and optimization

Upgraded Qt to version 5.15.6.

Updated DTK development library.

Fixed the slow unlocking issue of fingerprint scanners from Goodix Technology.

New Deepin app: Deepin Home.

The system version is changed to 20.8.

The system logo is dynamic when the system boots up.

Kernel

UTCS is integrated so Nvidia devices will be automatically detected and installed with proper drivers during system installation.

LTS kernel is upgraded to version 5.15.77.

New driver packages are integrated: nvidia-driver-510、nvidia-graphics-drivers-470、nvidia-graphics-drivers-390.

App Store

Support for decompressing Wine applications during the downloading process, so as to improve their opening speed after the installation is completed.

Optimized visual effects of the “Updates” and “Manage” pages.

Comments can be copied.

Optimized the display when the window had the minimum size.

File Manager

Replaced the icon of the desktop process in System Monitor.

“Hide system disk” in settings was changed to “Hide built-in disks”.

Files on the disc can be saved as an image file.

Removable devices can be renamed and formatted by the context menu.

“Merge the entries of Samba shared folders” was added in Settings > Mount.

Support custom screensavers by configuring the path of favorite pictures.

Mail

Supported exiting a search by pressing ESC.

Improved the overall interaction of the Contacts module.

Browser

Improved the display of the Back and Forward buttons.

Improved the copyright information.

Supported the scroll up and down of bookmarks when they exceed the display area.

Unchecked “Open URL in the address bar in new tab” by default.

Supported displaying corresponding addresses at the bottom when hovering on web content with links.

The ISO file of the release can be downloaded from its official website.