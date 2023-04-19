Deepin 20.9 arrives approximately four months after the release of the previous version, Deepin 20.8, bringing many bug fixes all over the operating system.

Deepin 20.9 updates the Qt framework for a better user experience, more features, and better application compatibility.

The new version delivers an automatic root file system repair feature if the file system gets damaged, but the boot partition and terminal are still working.

Deepin, one of the easy-to-use Linux distributions, has received a new update, reaching version 20.9, approximately four months after the release of version 20.8. The latest version of the operating system delivers bug fixes, application updates, and a Qt upgrade.

Minor optimizations

Deepin 20.9 upgrades Qt to version 5.15.8, delivering a better user experience and more features alongside better compatibility with applications. The window tube title bars now have a 24-pixel pixel height instead of 40 pixels for better screen space optimization.

The root file system can now be automatically repaired when it is somehow damaged during the boot process if the boot partition and terminal are still working. Additionally, the new update brings some optimizations for Deepin’s High Performance and Balanced modes in the power plans section.

Deepin 20.9 also updates some of its integrated applications, such as Package Installer, Log Viewer, Album, and Draw. Additionally, the log collection tool and software package installer packages were updated to meet the demands of corresponding applications. Finally, the terminal app was updated.

Deepin 20.9 update is now available in the Settings > Updates section for existing Deepin 20 users. For a fresh installation, you can use the following links to download the ISO file:

Click here to download Deepin 20.9 (direct)

Click here to download Deepin 20.9 (torrent)