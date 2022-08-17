The Chinese Linux distribution Deepin has released a preview version that is staged from Deepin V23 Nightly.

Deepin 23 also comes with the atomic update feature which ensures the stability of the system after installing updates.

Approximately two and a half months after the release of Deepin 20.6, the developers have released Deepin 23 Preview. The new version is a staged release, based on Deepin V23 and it comes with new repositories, atomic update features, and a new package format developed by the Deepin team.

A new package format: Linglong

Deepin 23 comes with the Linglong package format, which is developed by Deepin developers. In the announcement, they claim that it will reduce the security risks caused by decentralized control of permissions. Additionally, Deepin developers think it might be a solution to dependency problems.

Deepin 23 delivers better update stability with its new atomic update feature. Atomic updates make the system ensure the installation of all new packages and if it fails, the system will be reverted to its pre-update state. This will ensure the health of the update processes, beginning from Deepin 23 Preview.

Deepin 23 Preview has a new, independent upstream, and utilizes HWE kernel 5.18. The developers state that this release should not be used as a daily driver or in a production environment. You can still download and test it by following the link below:

Click here to download Deepin 23 Preview ISO