Deepin v23 Alpha is now available for download approximately three months after the release of Deepin v23 Preview.

This release mainly focuses on improvements in the applications such as Music, Image Viewer, and Album.

Alongside many bug fixes, Backup and Restore and System Installer applications have received some minor improvements as well.

Approximately three months after the release of Deepin v23 Preview through the Nightly channel, the developers have now released the alpha version of the operating system. Deepin v23 Alpha is now available for download for those who want to test the new features in the operating system as well as its stability.

Improved applications

Deepin 23 Preview release has brought users the new package format called Linglong, which is developed in-house, aiming to reduce the security risks caused by decentralized control of permissions. In addition to Linglong, the Preview has brought the atomic update feature, which enables smoother system update processes.

Deepin v23 Alpha, on the other hand, focuses more on the applications. Music, Image Viewer, and Album applications have received various visual improvements alongside a small number of functional improvements such as the ability to freely order the playlists in Music, hiding the control buttons automatically in Image Viewer, and the ability to display photos and collections by year, month, and day in Album.

The System Installer also received some minor visual improvements while simplifying the installation steps. It also now allows custom installation alongside optimizing full-disk installation and advanced installation processes.

Backup and Restore application is now an independent desktop application with new features such as backing up into an external device.

In addition to many bug fixes, with this release, Deepin adapts to 64-bit RISC-V and supports Shadow 1520 and StarFive VisionFive V1. You can follow the link below to see the full release notes on Deepin’s official web page:

Click here to see the full release notes for Deepin v23 Alpha

There is currently no word of the release date of the final version of Deepin v23. You can follow the link below to download Deepin v23 Alpha. Since it is an Alpha release, we recommend not installing this version on a critical system.

Click here to download Deepin v23 Alpha from a suitable mirror