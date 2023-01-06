The DragonFly BSD developers have announced the release of the latest version of the operating system, approximately 1 year after the release of 6.2.1 version.

The new version mostly focuses on bug fixes; delivering many fixes all across the operating system and a few improvements.

The systems with existing DragonFly BSD 5.x and 6.0 installations have the option of an upgrade instead of a fresh installation.

DragonFly BSD, one of the Berkeley Software Distribution-based operating systems, has received a new update and reached version 6.4.0. DragonFly BSD was forked from FreeBSD 4.8 in 2003, and it is now developed in a different direction. The new version of the operating system mostly delivers bug fixes and a few improvements.

A long list of changes

One of the most noticeable changes in DragonFly BSD 6.4.0 is the addition of the support type-2 hypervisors with NVMM (NetBSD Virtual Machine Monitor); NVMM was just ported to DragonFly with the 6.2.1 version, which came approximately 1 year before this release. It also brings an AMD GPU driver alongside a new feature to remote-mount HAMMER2 volumes in an experimental state. Additionally, DragonFly BSD 6.4.0 fixes a kernel vulnerability that can be exploited locally was fixed.

There is a very long list of small changes in DragonFly BSD 6.4; all of which can be found in the official announcement.

Upgrade to DragonFly BSD 6.4.0

DragonFly BSD 5.x or 6.0 users with the generic kernel can upgrade their systems to DragonFly BSD 6.4.0 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Change the local /usr/src to 6.4

cd /usr/src git fetch origin git branch DragonFly_RELEASE_6_4 origin/DragonFly_RELEASE_6_4 git checkout DragonFly_RELEASE_6_4 git pull

Step 2: Rebuild

make build-all make install-all

Now, reboot the system.

Step 3: Upgrade the packages

pkg update pkg upgrade

You can also download the installation images for fresh installations on x86_64 systems:

Click here to download DragonFly BSD 6.4.0