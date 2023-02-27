EasyOS 5.0 “Kirkstone” is ready to download, a month after version 4.5.5, with lots of improvements and updates as well as bug fixes.

As is customary, EasyOS includes practically every application that most users would desire, such as Chrome, LibreOffice, Inkscape, Gimp, and more.

EasyOS is an experimental Linux distribution that incorporates several of Puppy Linux’s features and package formats. The distribution includes Easy Containers, a unique container technology that may execute programs or the whole desktop environment in a container.

What’s new in EasyOS 5.0?

Almost all of the EasyOS Kirkstone-series packages are compiled from source, using an OpenEmbedded (OE) Kirkstone-release branch. When compared to the Dunfell-series, almost all package versions have been upgraded.

The new version also abandons “langpack” language translation packages, as well as the language-specific builds. There is now only one file to download, the required language is selected on boot, and the User Interface is presented in that language. More or less; French is nearly complete, with German coming in second.

MoManager is a graphical translation tool that has its origins in Puppy Linux ten years ago; it has been heavily rebuilt to make it simple for anyone to contribute translations. It includes automatic translation using Google or Bing, which the user only needs to scan for correctness.

How to download EasyOS 5.0?

EasyOS 5.0 does not include an ISO file, but rather a .img disk-image file that can be quickly copied to a USB stick or opened for direct installation to an internal hard drive.

You can obtain the disk image file here.