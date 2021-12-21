Developers of the popular Ubuntu-based Linux distribution, elementary OS, have announced the latest version of their operating system. The 6.1 version of the elementary OS comes with a huge list of changes, fixes, and improvements; mainly focusing on hardware compatibility and office productivity. The new version is also named by Norse mythology: Jólnir.

4 months after the Odin release

The elementary OS 6.1 Jólnir is based on the elementary OS 6.0 Odin. That means all of the updates and improvements which have been released for 6.0 are also included in the 6.1 Jólnir version. For example, the new AppCenter based on Flatpak has been released with the 6.0 version and it will be available on 6.1 and later versions unless the developers decide to change their path.

The major improvements that the elementary OS 6.1 Jólnir brings are listed below:

Office and productivity: Calendar, Mail, Tasks, Files, Web, and some other apps got enhancements and fixes.

Calendar, Mail, Tasks, Files, Web, and some other apps got enhancements and fixes. AppCenter: The design of the app has been improved. The Install button is also has been reworked, making Flatpak authentication easier to use.

The design of the app has been improved. The Install button is also has been reworked, making Flatpak authentication easier to use. Desktop: The Alt + Tab quick window switching is redesigned with bigger icons. Windows dialogs are improved, so they appear on top of their parent window. AppChooser app, which is designed to provide users a choice of installed programs, is added to the distribution.

The Alt + Tab quick window switching is redesigned with bigger icons. Windows dialogs are improved, so they appear on top of their parent window. AppChooser app, which is designed to provide users a choice of installed programs, is added to the distribution. Other improvements: New Housekeeping app for automatic disk cleaning, a better installer for names with special characters and unused disk partitions, improved Applications menu have also been included with the 6.1 version.

To see the full documentation of the elementary OS Jólnir click here.

Download elementary OS 6.1 Jólnir ISO File

You can buy/donate/download the elementary OS 6.1 Jólnir ISO on its official page or

Click to Download elemantary OS 6.1 Jólnir

File Size: 2.47 GB

SHA256: 35c8086bc0af8ccc5ef8629225b215b1742b3a90b475f9f47723b18a315d86a7

Recommended System Specifications

While we don’t have a strict set of minimum system requirements, we recommend at least the following specifications for the best experience:

Recent Intel i3 or comparable dual-core 64-bit processor

4 GB of system memory (RAM)

Solid state drive (SSD) with at least 32 GB of free space

Internet access

Built-in or wired mouse/touchpad and keyboard

1024×768 minimum resolution display

