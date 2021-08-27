Bryan Poerwo launched the availability of EndeavourOS 2021.08.27, the latest stable version of the project’s rolling-release Arch Linux-based distribution with Xfce as the default desktop.

Calamares

This release comes with significant changes to the Calamares system installer. The ISO is a substantial step for the future of this project.

“In comparison to our previous releases, this release brings us to a higher level, and we are confident to say that this ISO image is a milestone step towards our future. The changes made are complete overhaul under the hood of Calamares with a significant speed increase in installation as the most stellar improvement. This was achieved by throwing our previous system entirely out of the window and building the ISO image from scratch, which resulted in an installer that is fast, light, easy to maintain, easy to add new features in and a hugely improved user experience. Test results did clock an online install time from three to fifteen minutes, depending on the available internet speed,”

said in the announcement.

Two new mirrors, Remi ESSAISSI, a mirror located in France, and Jingk, a mirror in Singapore. Furthermore, a new app called eos-apps-info comes with EndeavourOS 2021.08.27. This app is the perfect locally installed manual for people with limited internet access or just for everyone who likes to have the info offline.

As eos-apps-info isn’t installed by default, you can install it by using this command:

yay -S eos-apps-info

They launched a new install with a new default wallpaper; the previous one is now available in the file eos-wallpapers-classic. To download the wallpapers, classics, and community, users can click the “Download more EndeavourOS wallpapers” button through the Welcome app.

Download EndeavourOS 2021.08.27

Name Location ISO Torrent Sha512sum GPG sig file Alpix Germany Download Download Download Download Birdrepo Canada Download Download Download Download Erickochen The Netherlands Download Download Download Download Freedif Germany Download Download Download Download Github World wide Download Download Download Download Jingk Singapore Download Download Download Download Linux Pizza Sweden Download Download Download Download Moson Germany Download Download Download Download Remi ESSAISSI France Download Download Download Download Tuna China Download Download Download Download Umeå University Sweden Download Download Download Download

See more Linux News