One of the most popular Linux distributions, EndeavourOS, now has a new version. The developers of the Linux distribution have announced the release of the 22.1 Apollo version, bringing some new features in addition to bug fixes and package updates.

Apollo lands, but on servers

The new version comes with the latest Linux kernel version, which is currently 5.17.1. EndeavourOS 22.1 Apollo includes Mesa 22.0.1-3 and Calamares 3.2.54. The most important change with Apollo is the new window manager, named Worm. It is a brand-new lightweight window manager that features both floating and tiling modes. Worm window manager has also window decorations with minimize, maximize, and close buttons. It is written in Nim and is based on X11.

EndeavourOS 22.1 Apollo brings additional changes as well. For example, FirewallD will be installed and enabled by default. In addition, EOS-quickstart, a new GUI app, helps choose and install applications to fresh operating system installations. The New Nvidia-inst app, which takes place of nvidia-installer-dkms, helps install mainstream Nvidia drivers, legacy drivers between 470 and 390, and several hybrid setups.

The installation process of EndeavourOS is also enhanced by several changes. For example, Calamares now offers the desktop environment and package selections in a different order, a new online install processes bar, a new info button for customized installation, and much more. You can follow the link below for the release announcement including all changes:

Click here to read the full changelog of EndeavourOS 22.1 Apollo

Download EndeavourOS 22.1 Apollo ISO Images

EndeavourOS 22.1 Apollo is available for download for everyone. You can simply follow the link below to download the latest version of the EndeavourOS ISO file:

Name Location ISO Torrent Sha512sum GPG sig file Alpix Germany Download Download Download Download Birdrepo Canada Download Download Download Download Freedif Germany Download Download Download Download Github World wide Download Download Download Download Jingk Singapore Download Download Download Download Linux Pizza Sweden Download Down l oad Download Download Moson Germany Download Download Download Download Remi ESSAISSI France Download Download Download Download Tuna China Download Download Download Download Umeå University Sweden Download Download Download Download YuruMirror South-Korea Download Download Download Download