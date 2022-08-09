EndeavourOS Artemis Neo was released to deliver some minor improvements and bug fixes to the Arch Linux -based operating system.

EndeavourOS, one of the most popular Linux-based operating systems, has received a new update dubbed “Artemis Neo”. This update comes approximately one and a half months after the release of the 22.6 Artemis version, which landed at the end of June. In this small time scope, the developers have fixed some issues with EndeavourOS Artemis.

Calamares is downgraded

The “Neo” update for the Arch Linux-based distribution comes with Linux kernel 5.18.16.arch1-1 version. The Nvidia DKMS driver of the release is the 5.15.65.01-1 version as well. Neo delivers Mesa 22.1.4-1, Xorg-Server 21.1.4-1, and Firefox 103.0-1 with the update. Additionally, Calamares, the installer framework of the operating system, was downgraded to 3.2.59 due to an issue with 3.2.60. While the update fixes the archlinux-keyring problem that occurred in offline installs, the online installation process also utilizes EndeavourOS mirrors in addition to Arch mirrors.

In the release announcement, it states that they could not fix the issues in the desktop environments side due to the summer holiday mode of the developers; and those issues are likely to be fixed with a major release this year:

This release isn’t shipping with big improvements from our side but has some corrections to the Artemis release from last month and an upstream refresh for the live environment and the offline install option. So there aren’t any fixes done on the DE options like the empty icon on our Plasma installations. We are working on it, but most of our team is in Summer holiday mode, so these changes will be shipping on one of our upcoming major releases later this year.

Update EndeavourOS Artemis to Artemis Neo

Users can simply update their EndeavourOS Artemis installations by using the following command in the Terminal:

sudo pacman -Syu

Download EndeavourOS Artemis Neo

You can follow the table below to download the ISO file for EndeavourOS Artemis Neo from a suitable mirror for your location or the torrent file:

Name Location ISO Torrent Sha512sum GPG sig file 42tm Vietnam Download Download Download Download Alpix Germany Download Download Download Download Archlinux Taiwan Taiwan Download Download Download Download Fast mirror Ukraine Download Download Download Download Freedif Germany Download Download Down l oad Download Freedif Singapore Download Download Download Download Github World wide Download Download Download Download Jingk Singapore Download Download Download Download Linux Pizza Sweden Download Down l oad Download Download Moson Germany Download Download Download Dow nload Remi ESSAISSI France Download Download Download Download Tuna China Download Download Download Download Umeå University Sweden Download Download Download Download YuruMirror South-Korea Download Download Download Download