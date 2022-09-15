The developers of EndeavourOS have announced the release of the Artemis Nova 22.9, which updates the kernel version to 5.19.

Artemis Nova is a small update and comes with little changes in Grub and repositories as well as delivering some package updates.

The changes that were made to the repositories will require a new patch to set the target systems’ packages correctly, however, users can avoid these changes by adding a line in pacman.conf file.

One of the most popular Linux distros, EndeavourOS has received a new update to its Artemis series. The operating system effectively reaches version 22.9 with the “Artemis Nova” codename. This update is minor but brings Linux kernel 5.19, updating from 5.18.

Some changes in Grub and repos

One of the more important changes in the Artemis Nova release is in the Grub. The developers have decided to take a conservative approach by shipping mostly vanilla Grub experience by removing grub-tools, disabling os-prober, and scrapping the use of the random number for bootloader-id. The developers summarize the reason for this change in the following sentences:

« As part of the recent challenges with Grub, it has come to light that running grub-install is required when updating grub. Unfortunately, this is difficult for a distro like EndeavourOS to safely automate. This is because EndeavourOS is a distro where we view our installation as a starting point from which we encourage our users to customize it to meet their individual needs. As a result, we have no control over the configuration of the bootloader on existing systems. »

Additionally, the EndeavourOS repository will be moved to the top of the Arch repository in the pacman.conf file. This move comes with some challenges and developers state that they will be pushing an extra update to address this repository change in the existing installs. Users can avoid those upcoming modifications by adding the following line in the /etc/pacman.conf file; however, it is not recommended by the developers:

# EOS do not modify

The package versions that come with the Artemis Nova release can be seen below:

Calamares 3.2.61

Firefox 104.0.2-1

Mesa 22.1.7-1

Xorg-Server 21.1.4-1

nvidia-dkms 515.65.01-2

Grub 2:2.06.r322.gd9b4638c5-4

You can use the Update System button in the Welcome application or use the following command in the terminal in order to update your EndeavourOS system to Artemis Nova:

sudo pacman -Sy

Download EndeavourOS Artemis Nova 22.9

You can also use the following links to download EndeavourOS Artemis Nova 22.9 ISO file for fresh installations:

Name Location ISO Torrent Sha512sum GPG sig file 42tm Vietnam Download Download Download Download Alpix Germany Download Download Download Download Archlinux Taiwan Taiwan Download Download Download Download Fast mirror Ukraine Download Download Download Download Freedif Germany Download Download Download Download Freedif Singapore Download Download Download Download Github World wide Download Download Download Download Jingk Singapore Download Download Download Download Linux Pizza Sweden Download Download Download Download Moson Germany Download Download Download Download Remi ESSAISSI France Download Download Download Download Tuna China Download Download Download Download Umeå University Sweden Download Download Download Download YuruMirror South-Korea Download Download Download Download