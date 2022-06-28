EndeavourOS, one of the most popular Linux distros has received a new update approximately two and a half months after the release of the Apollo version. The new release, Artemis, comes with an ARM installer that appears in the Welcome dialog to make things easier while installing the operating system on an ARM-based device.
Downgrade option for OS packages
EndeavourOS Artemis uses Linux kernel 5.18.5 and Mesa 22.1.2 graphics stack. It comes with Nvidia 515.48.07 driver, and Firefox 101.0.1. It also replaces PipeWire media session with WirePlumber. Additionally, the offline Xfce installation has been optimized with clean-up efforts.
Download EndeavourOS Artemis
One of the most noticeable new features in EndeavourOS Artemis is the addition of the eos-downgrade command. This allows users to downgrade EndeavourOS packages when needed. The Arch Linux-based distribution can be downloaded via the links below:
|Name
|Location
|ISO
|Torrent
|Sha512sum
|GPG sig file
|42tm
|Vietnam
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Alpix
|Germany
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Archlinux Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Freedif
|Germany
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Freedif
|Singapore
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Github
|World wide
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Jingk
|Singapore
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Linux Pizza
|Sweden
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Moson
|Germany
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Remi ESSAISSI
|France
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Tuna
|China
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Umeå University
|Sweden
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download
|YuruMirror
|South-Korea
|Download
|Download
|Download
|Download