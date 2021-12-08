EndeavourOS, one of the most popular rolling-release Linux distributions. The developers announced a new release called Atlantis. The developers said that they will no longer name the releases by months. The team aims to name all the future releases in the space theme, just like Endeavour itself being named after a space shuttle.

For smooth installations

EndeavourOS’s latest release, Atlantis has a lot of technical improvements and additions. The improvements are mostly focused on the installation of a new system. The release includes Calameres 3.2.47-5, Firefox 94.0.2-2, Linux kernel 5.15.5, Mesa 21.2.5-1, and nvidia-dkms 495.44-6.

The team behind the Atlantis release also published a long list of the changes:

EOS apps improvements and additions

NVIDIA users have a new sanity check for NVIDIA and kernel updates. The check helps prevent boot problems after the update. Apps UpdateInTerminal, eos-update-notifier, and welcome include this update check.

Welcome has a new button DE: information (DE is the installed desktop name) and opens the browser to the dedicated DE info page.

eos-apps-info is added by default.

The eos-apps-info-helper is now capable of showing information about many more apps, and it supports using a web browser that can be configured by self.

In addition to the paccache-service-manager has been made, which now ships with a checkbox for deleting the cache of uninstalled packages.

A new and improved schedule configuration window for eos-update-notifier.

The function grub-tools now add info and warnings when needed about variable GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER in /etc/default/grub.

An improvement on AKM that marks the current running kernel with the * symbol.

Calamares

The option to send logs when an installation failed is now working again.

Calamares can read the output from pacman actions now and will show the install of the packages under the progress bar. With this addition users no longer need the second debug terminal to show log outputs from pacman for pacstrap and cleaner scripts.

The team now makes use of randomized EFI path naming, to avoid overwriting the EFI entry when installing a second EndeavourOS system alongside using the same ESP.

Installing XFCE and i3 at the same time is possible again – using the old method to install i3 setup/theme (fetching it from GitHub GitLab ) for now, instead of the skel package for i3 to be able to have i3 themed as used in XFCE.

fstrim.timer is now enabled by default.

Nvidia proprietary driver – DRM modesetting is enabled by default, to solve the issue of booting into a black screen for Optimus systems.

Nvidia driver still gets installed by default if user boots from Nvidia Boot Option, now nvidia-drm.modeset=1 will be added to the grub kernel line to prevent booting the system with Nouveau.

BTRFS now uses zstd for installation on both SSD and HDD.

A package list cleans up on i3-wm and all the DE selections to install only the most necessary settings.

The EndeavourOS repo packages and the welcome app now connect to GitLab by default, to avoid issues for users in countries that have blocked GitHub. Although the option to connect to GitHub is still there for those who wish to.

For the same reason, the team has removed GitHub from their mirror list.

The method to install one of the community editions has been changed. Now users choose the community edition first, which is a fixed settings package that can’t be altered to avoid failed installs. Then users get to the base package module where certain packages can be deselected.

ISO and running systems

OS prober is installed by default again for a better experience managing multi-booting several systems.

Improvement for legacy boot, the label now fits the requirements for FAT formatting.

The team now offers the possibility to write users’ own bash commands to file user_commands.bash. This feature is an advanced extension to the existing feature in file user_pkglist.txt.

Legacy/Bios boot now has a fixed label name to make it compatible with older Bios systems.

The r8168 driver is not installed on the ISO anymore, the r8169 module from the kernel is used by default when the ISO boots. However, auto-detection makes it possible to install and switch to the r8168 module if needed with a popup message that appears in those cases. When chosen, the system will install the driver locally from the ISO (no internet connection needed) and enable the r8168 module, which also will be used on the installed system.

VMD fixes have been made to prevent the issue of Intel RST technology drives not being recognized by the system.

To get certain PCIe-based M.2 drives recognised by the system, nvme_load=YES added to GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT in /etc/default/grub by default.

SWAY WM is now using ly DM as a workaround due to lightdm issues in combination with the WM.

Pipewire is now enabled by default.

Some new community wallpapers have been added, including the images used in this announcement.

A hotfix feature is added to the ISO, so the developers can immediately push an immediate bugfix to the ISO without creating a new one. The hotfix feature will start automatically in the Welcome app, checking and downloading fixes before Calamares has started. This feature is available from this release and onwards, so the previous releases don’t have this feature baked in. This does not mean the ISO is on a rolling release also, the offline installer periodically still needs a new ISO release. The hotfix feature only allows us to anticipate faster when a bug does appear, it also helps to reduce the workload for the dev team.

Download EndeavourOS ISO Files

The new version of EndeavourOS is pushed as an update for its current users. For fresh installations, you can follow the links below to download ISO files.

Name Location ISO Torrent Sha512sum GPG sig file Alpix Germany Download Download Download Download Birdrepo Canada Download Download Download Download Freedif Germany Download Download Download Download Github World wide Download Download Download Download Jingk Singapore Download Download Download Download Linux Pizza Sweden Download Download Download Download Moson Germany Download Download Download Download Remi ESSAISSI France Download Download Download Download Tuna China Download Download Download Download Umeå University Sweden Download Download Download Download

